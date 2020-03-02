Rural areas uplift after MPs consultation: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that process of holding consultations with parliamentarians has been completed.

He said the elected representatives had put forth their recommendations for solving problems of their respective constituencies. Comprehensive discussions also took place about development schemes with regard to Annual Development Programmes for the next fiscal year, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that development works would be undertaken by taking due consultations of elected representatives in their respective national and provincial assembly constituencies. It will prove to be beneficial for ascertaining priorities relating to development programmes to be undertaken for every division in the coming budget, he added.

He went on to say that there would be no compromise on the respect and dignity of national and provincial assembly members. No one would be allowed to hinder the due work of elected representatives, he said, adding that by launching artificial projects national exchequer was being squandered away in the past.

He said that previous rulers ignored people’s genuine priorities and added that the PTI government had abolished wrong practices of the past rulers and the culture of displaying pomp and show in politics had been done away with.

Time of making verbal calculations has passed and concrete work is not only being undertaken but also being implemented now, the chief minister said and added that the government would improve education and health facilities not only in cities but also in remote areas. Water filtration plants would be installed under Aab Pak Authority for which Rs8 billion had been allocated. During the second phase of Naya Pakistan Manzlein Asaan Programme, repair and construction of rural roads would be continued and every area would be granted special funds for this purpose, he added.

The chief minister said that a committee had been constituted for setting up new districts and tehsils across the province. These new districts and tehsils would be established in the light of recommendations put forth by the committee headed by Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat.

Usman Buzdar said that those areas which lagged behind in progress would be handed down their due rights and the government would improve public facilities in these areas. Every work is being carried out on merit in Punjab, he said adding “I have neither allowed anyone to work against merit nor will allow anyone to do so in future also.” He said a policy had also been chalked out to grant ownership rights to the Katchi Abadies. The mafias looting the masses would not be tolerated come what may, he emphasised. Mafias grabbing state lands would be taken to their logical end and operation against land-grabbers would be continued without any pressure. The government has formulated a concrete policy to solve people’s problems relating to every district, Usman Buzdar concluded.

CM felicitates LHCBA office-bearers: Usman Buzdar has felicitated the newly-elected office-bearers of Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA). Usman Buzdar expressed his good wishes for the newly-elected President Tahir Nasrullah Warraich, Vice-President Barrister Saeed Nagra, Secretary Haroon Dugal and Finance Secretary Zeeshan Sulehria. He hoped that the newly-elected office-bearers would play their effective role in ensuring welfare of lawyers’ community and new leadership would fully utilise its energies and efforts for resolving genuine problems of lawyers’ community, he concluded.

CM felicitates Baloch brothers: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar while felicitating Baloch brothers on the occasion of Baloch Cultural Day, has said that Balochistan culture depicts culture of peace.

Baloch Cultural Day is also being celebrated across Punjab. “I extend my warm congratulations to my Baloch brothers on this auspicious day,” Usman Buzdar said while adding the spirit behind celebrating Baloch Cultural Day was to promote brotherhood, unity and inter-provincial harmony. “It is need of the time to promote inter-cultural harmony and homogeneity,” he stressed.

Usman Buzdar said only those nations progressed which remembered their culture and all the people living in Pakistan were knitted in a single thread, he maintained. The prominent features of love and patriotism are predominant in Baloch culture in similarity with other cultures of Pakistan, he added.

The Balochistan culture holds its distinctive place and Balochistan also remained the cradle of culture and civilisation. “My own tribe is also residing in Balochistan and we will celebrate other cultural days like Baloch Cultural Day with full zeal and zest,” he concluded.