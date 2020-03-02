Boy electrocuted

A 14-year-old boy, identified as Sumair, son of Dadan, was electrocuted to death in Landhi. According to the Shah Latif police, he was taken to the JPMC where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. The police said the deceased was trying to catch a pigeon when he accidently fell down from the roof and got stuck in electricity wires.

Man dies as shop destroyed by fire

A shop owner, Waqas, lost his life when his shop on Akbar Road caught fire early Sunday. The shop owner was 25 years old and the shop was situated in Saddar area, said the Preedy police.

As soon as the fire department was informed the about the blaze, firefighters were rushed to the scene. It took them around an hour to put out the fire.

According to SHO Sajjad Khan, the firefighters found the burnt body from inside the shop after they managed to douse the blaze. The body was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi for an autopsy.

The officer said the deceased was the owner of the shop where he would manufacture seat foam for motorcycles. According to shopkeepers in the market, Waqas would work late in the night in his shop and would sleep inside the shop. The police said he was a resident of Baldia Town.