Javeria becomes fourth Pakistani woman to play 100 T20Is

LAHORE: Javeria Khan became only the fourth Pakistan woman cricketer to register a century of T20I matches when the Pakistan played South Africa in their third Group-B fixture of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup at Sydney Showground Stadium on Sunday.

Javeria, the 31-year-old top-order batter, led the team after Bismah Maroof was ruled out of the tournament following an injury in the match against England.

Javeria made her first T20I appearance in May 2009 and is the second highest run-getter for Pakistan with 1,826 runs at an average of 22. Her 204 fours are the most for any Pakistan batter and she has made eight half-centuries.

She was the skipper of the national side in the 2018 edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. Overall, she has captained Pakistan in 11 matches.

Bismah Maroof has played 108 T20Is for Pakistan. Sana Mir and Nida Dar, with 106 and 101 appearances, respectively, are the other two with more than 100 matches in the format.

Speaking to PCB digital, Javeria Khan said: “It is truly an honour for me that I led Pakistan in my 100th T20I. It has been a remarkable journey and I feel very blessed that I have been wearing the national colours for the past 11 years.

“It is disappointing that we couldn’t make the most of the chances and areas of advantage in today’s match. I would have been happy had we won this crucial match. The girls fought tooth and nail, but credit to the South Africa for winning the match and becoming the first team from our group to enter the semi-finals.

“It has been an exciting journey and I have learnt a great deal not only about cricket but other aspects of life as well. It gives me great pleasure to see where Pakistan cricket has gotten today. The fans take a keen interest and follow our matches everywhere in the world.