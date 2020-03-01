AKF gets award

Islamabad: The Al Khidmat Foundation Pakistan (AKFP) observed the World NGO Day here at the National Center for Rural Development (NCRD).

Head of Turkish Red Crescent, Ibrahim Carlos, Zafar Iqbal of the NGO World and President the AKFP President Islamabad, Hamid Athar Malik also attended the event. In reconigation of services of the AKFP in social sector, the foundation was given 'Make A Difference Award' and SWERA AWARD'. Advisor to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam also visited the AKFP stall established at the exhibition. He appreciated spirit of the Al Khidmat Foundation with which it reaching out to needy segment of the society.

Hamid Athar Malik reiterated resolve of the Al Khidmat to expand its scope of work to provide relief to maximum people