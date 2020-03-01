Five jailed in Portugal over football match-fixing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LISBON:Portuguese authorities on Friday jailed five people involved in fixing second-division football matches as part of an illegal betting ring supplied by funds from Malaysia.
Second-tier club Leixoes were also deemed guilty of “active corruption” and excluded from competition for two years, according to the ruling from the Central Criminal Court in Lisbon.
A businessman, a member of Porto’s main supporters group and a former player were handed sentences ranging from five-and-a-half years to six years and nine months for arranging to fix several matches during the 2015-16 season.
Two other intermediaries also received custodial sentences of more than five years, the threshold at which they cannot be suspended under Portuguese law.
At the end of a trial which started in February 2018, 19 other defendants were handed suspended sentences, including several footballers accused of throwing games.
