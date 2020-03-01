PHC CJ hails sports gala

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth has said that sports and healthy activities should be encouraged among the professionals.

Addressing the prize distribution ceremony of a sports gala organized by the Peshawar High Court Bar Association (PHCBA) and District Bar Association, the chief justice lauded the efforts for holding sports activity for the lawyers.

Later, the chief justice along with senior lawyer Abdul Latif Afridi distributed prizes among the winners of the gala. Women lawyers also took part in the gala.