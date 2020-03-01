ANP congratulates Afghans over peace deal

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) on Saturday congratulated Afghans over the signing of the peace agreement between the United States and the Taliban.

ANP president Asfandyar Wali Khan through a statement said that it was the beginning and expressed the hope that the agreement would usher in a new era of peace and prosperity in Afghanistan and the region. He hoped that it would put an end to the war that had made the lives of Afghan miserable for around 18 years.

The ANP leader termed the agreement a positive step towards a new Afghanistan, saying that Afghans had suffered for the last four decades and their suffering must end now. He said that all stakeholders including Pakistan must play their role for the regional stability and peace. He said that after the agreement, there was no space for any mistake and added that the mistake would be detrimental to the region but the world at large.