Distracted drivers

Digital billboards are stimulating, shiny and attention grabbing. However, these billboards are distracting – after all, that is their job. On roads or highways, these billboards stand far from the ground and are visually attractive.

According to research, the flashing lights on advertisements boards are more attractive than traffic signboards. Moreover, billboards have the potential to be unsafe. In Pakistan, a large number of road accidents take place daily. Pakistan is already facing issues of heavy traffic jams and traffic violations; these billboards can add to roads accidents.

Hadia Aziz

Islamabad