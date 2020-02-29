MWM protests against persecution of Indian Muslims

Workers of the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) on Friday took part in a protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Indian government over attacks against the Muslims community in India, especially in New Delhi and occupied Kashmir.

The religious party organised the protest outside Jama Masjid Noor-e-Emaan in Karachi after Friday prayers. Participants of the protest were carrying banners inscribed with slogans against the persecution of the Muslim community in occupied Kashmir and various parts of India.

Lashing out at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, MWM leader Allama Baqir Abbas Zaidi said mobs of Hindus were allowed to start the deadliest violence against Muslims in Delhi on the occasion of US President Donald Trump’s visit just to crush their peaceful protest against the controversial citizenship law passed recently by the Indian parliament.

He called Modi the butcher of Gujarat and occupied Kashmir, referring to his role as the chief minister of Indian state Gujarat and later his post-August 5 measures in occupied Kashmir as prime minister.

He condemned the massacre of Muslims and the destroying of mosques and properties of members of the Muslim community in India. Allama Baqir, another MWM leader, urged the United Nations to rein in India from the ongoing anti-humanity and anti-Muslim violence. He also slammed Arab regimes and the international community over their criminal silence over violations of the human rights violations of the Muslims in India and IOK.

He said that the world must take steps to protect the rights of the minorities in India. MWM leaders Allama Ali Anwar Jafari, Allama Mubashir Zaidi, Nasir Hussaini and Ahsan Abbas Rizvi also participated in the protest.