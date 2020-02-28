Land grabbers among 3 outlaws arrested

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police have arrested three outlaws involved in land grabbing and street crime incidents from areas of Karachi Company and Tarnol police stations and recovered stolen valuables and weapons, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

He said that a citizen filed an application with Tarnol Police Station that some land grabbers with weapons suddenly attacked him at his plot situated at Sara-e-Kharbooza and further threatened him. On his complaint Tarnol police immediately lodged an FIR while SP Saddar Muhammad Umar Khan took serious notice of the incident and directed SDPO Saddar Khalid Mehmood Awan for prompt response. SDPO Saddar sent a police team headed by SHO Tarnol along with other officials who successfully nabbed two accused of land grabbing mafia identified as Afan Arif and Anyat Rehman.

Meanwhile, Karachi Company police has busted a street criminal namely Zahoor and recovered 34 stolen mobile phones and weapon from him. The accused during preliminary investigation has confessed his involvement in street crime incidents in areas of PIMS hospital and surroundings. Cases have been registered and further investigation is underway from them.

SP Saddar Muhammad Umar Khan has said that Saddar zone police is striving hard to eliminate criminals from these areas.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG Operations Waqar Ud Din Syed have appreciated this overall performance of Saddar Zone and further directed to accelerate their efforts to curb crime.