Xi’s diplomacy bolsters epidemic fight

BEIJING: President Xi Jinping's active diplomacy, phone talks, meetings with foreign leaders boosted confidence at international level to fight Coronavirous epidemic.

According to a report published by China Economic Net on Wednesday, China's active, open and transparent cooperation with the World Health Organization and relevant countries in responding to the novel coronavirus pneumonia outbreak has demonstrated that it shoulders its responsibility as a major international player in helping the world curb the contagion, experts said.

The outbreak has also given prominence to the value of President Xi Jinping's vision on building a community with a shared future for mankind as the international community needs to work together to eliminate the threat of the disease in order to uphold global public health security, they said.

Speaking on Sunday during a video conference on coordinating epidemic control and socioeconomic development, Xi said leaders of more than 170 countries and over 40 international and regional organizations had expressed sympathy with China over the outbreak, and also voiced their support for the nation in its battle against the contagion.

International and regional cooperation should be expanded, and good communication with the WHO and experience-sharing with relevant countries should be continued, Xi said, adding that China will shoulder its responsibilities as a major country and provide necessary assistance to the countries affected by the novel coronavirus.

China has donated novel coronavirus testing kits to Japan, which has reported more than 850 confirmed cases.

Since the start of the outbreak, Xi has used diplomacy to boost international confidence in the fight against the epidemic.