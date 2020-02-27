close
Thu Feb 27, 2020
February 27, 2020

Math mastery competition

Lahore

February 27, 2020

Allied Schools (A Project of the Largest Educational Network in Pakistan) is going to conduct National Level Math Mastery Competition 2020 in Punjab College, Campus 10, Lahore today, February 27, 2020. The 45 successful students of Regional Level will compete for the title of Brain of Pakistan at National Level.

