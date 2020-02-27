Lent season

Ash Wednesday is the first day of Lent season, the 40 days in which we keep fasts and stay in prayer in preparation of the holy week. The holy week is also known as the last week of the lent season. On this day we receive ash on our foreheads in the sign of the cross.

The ash reminds us of: “For you are dust, And to dust you shall return”. In this season, we have to improve ourselves by removing hatred and selfishness from our hearts.

Anthony Sahotra

Larkana