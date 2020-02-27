Estate agency owner shot dead in Jamali Goth

Three men riding a motorcycle gunned down an estate agent in Jamali Goth area near the Superhighway on Wednesday.

According to the Site Superhighway police, the attackers killed the owner of the Abdur Rehman Estate Agency. The deceased was identified as 63-year-old Naseeruddin, son of Shadi Khan. The assailants fled the scene after shooting at the man who died on the spot, the police added.

The police said the body was moved to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for an autopsy. The police said they attended the crime scene and started an investigation. According to SHO Allah Ditta, the deceased was sitting at a hotel situated next to his estate agency along with his friend for lunch when he came under attack. The officer said the man hailed from Quetta and was living in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Jamali.

The police suspected that the incident apparently took place over personal enmity. A case has been registered against the unidentified killers.

Man shot dead

A man lost his life for resisting a mugging bid in Orangi Town. According to the Pirabad police, four men riding on two motorcycles were trying to snatch a mobile phone from 40-year-old Asad Ali, son of Zahid Hussain, when he managed to catch one of the robbers.

The police said as the robber opened fire in a bid to flee, he injured Asad and accidentally shot at himself too. The other three muggers escaped the scene. The police said they attended the crime scene and took the injured man and the injured robber to the ASH for medical treatment. The incident took place when Asad was filling water outside his house located near the al-Khidmat Welfare Hospital.

The police said they had arrested the injured mugger who was identified as Muhammad Hadi. A pistol was found in his possession, they added. The police said the deceased man was an employee of the DMC West.

Man injured

A 57-year-old man, identified as Rafiq, son of Tunio Khan, was wounded by two robbers who snatched from him Rs24,000. According to the Zaman Town police, the robbers deprived the man of his salary and also shot at him in Korangi. The injured was taken to the JPMC for medical treatment. The police said the injured was employed at a private security company.