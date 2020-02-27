Killing of Khassadar: Highway remains closed for 5th day

LANDIKOTAL: As protest against the killing a local resident, political parties’ leaders and family members of the slain Adnan Shinwari continued their sit-in at Charwazgay Chowk in Landikotal on the 5th consecutive day.

Several political leaders and parliamentarians including MPAs Shafiq Sher Afridi and Mir Kalam visited the protesters . Speaking on the occasion, Mir Kalam Wazir, Shafiq Sher, ANP Khyber district president Shah Hussain Shinwari, JUI-F tribal districts’ deputy chief Mufti Muhammad Ejaz Shinwari and others said that they were demanding their due rights in the light of Pakistan’s Constitution.

They said that if the slain Adnan Shinwari was involved in any case, he should have been produced in the court. The speakers said that they wanted to protect their children as it was the duty of the state to protect life of its citizens.

Earlier, Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader and MNA Ali Wazir was stopped at Karkhano checkpost and not allowed to join the protesters’ sit-in at Landikotal. A large number of residents and political parties’ leaders visited the sit-in and participated in the Qul of Adnan Shinwari.

The road remained closed from 9am to 5pm for all kinds of traffic. Hundreds of loaded and empty trucks were parked on both sides of the Pak-Afghan Highway from Torkham to Karkhano markets. The protesters said that their protest would continue till their demands were fulfilled.