2 held in couple murder case

KOHAT: The police arrested two accused for allegedly killing a woman and her lover in Doctor Banda, official sources said on Tuesday. They said that a woman, (F), married her lover, Hazrat Said, hailing from Buner district, against her family’s consent.

On Monday night their bullet-riddled bodies were found near her parents’ house in Doctor Banda. The police shifted the bodies to the DHQ Hospital in Kohat while on the other hand the police launched search operation and arrested both the accused identified as Asad Khan, brother of the woman, and his friend, Samad Khan. The police seized arms used in the murder and launched investigation.