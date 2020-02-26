Give priority to senior citizens, women: CTO

LAHORE:Chief Traffic Officer Lahore Capt (r) Syed Hammad Abid took an initiative for senior citizens and women during his visit to Manawan Police Lines.

The CTO directed the DSP headquarters to give priority to women and senior citizens in driving matters, including driving license test, learner’s permit, return of papers and other official work.

The CTO said that better arrangements should be made for seating and cold water for the citizens, especially the senior citizens and women, visiting the traffic offices. Citizens would be facilitated more and more, he said during his visit to the Shaheed Mobin Police Lines Manawan.

Syed Hammad Abid also visited Driving Centre, MT Section, Wardens Hostel, canteen and fitness gym. The CTO inspected the vehicles and checked the documentation and record of MT Section. He appreciated the cleanliness at the police lines. He directed the staff there to take better measures for the force and the citizens.

Meanwhile, CTO Capt (r) Syed Hammad Abid inaugurated the clean and green campaign by planting a sapling at Shaheed Ahmad Mobin Lines Manawan. The CTO issued orders to the officers concerned for planting samplings in the traffic sectors and offices.

He said that more plants should be planted to eliminate environmental pollution. He said action against smoke-emitting vehicles would continue to eradicate environmental pollution.