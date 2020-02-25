Railways submits Tezgam train accident report in IHC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways (PR) on Monday submitted ‘Tezgam’ train accident report in Islamabad High court (IHC).

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani of the IHC conducted the hearing on petition seeking removal of Sheikh Rashid Ahmed as Minister for Railways and conducting an independent inquiry under the Pakistan Commissioner Inquiry Act, 2017, for the October 31 tragedy, in which 75 people died.

During hearing railway officials told the court that in accident 87 passengers died. “DNA of 10 passengers couldn’t be done and they were buried in Khanewal,” railway officials said.

DSP Railways Multan told the court that FIR is also registered. To this petitioner’s lawyer argued before the court that without any investigation right after the accident Railways minister issued a statement that incident happened because of blast of gas cylinder. He said that evidences were destroyed from the accident place and asked why FIR is not registered in relevant police station?

To this Railways counsel said that Railways police can register FIR in any police station all over the Pakistan.

DSP Railways Multan told that names of police officers and other railways officials are also included in FIR for their negligence.

Accident victim family member told the court that our 11 family members died in Tezgam incident.

To this Pakistan Railways counsel said that they would compensate the victims’ families at this stage they are identifying.

To this justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani inquired how the case will charge without postmortem.

Victim family member told the court that Rs50,000 to Rs10,0000 were given to the injured whereas Rs50,0000 was announced.

Railway officials told the court that 12 dead bodies are not identified yet. DNA of 10 bodies is not possible whereas 2 were temporarily buried.

Justice Kiyani remarked that no one can interfere in the working of railway police and directed them to complete its investigation and submit report. He said if railway police found someone died in accident give them death certificates but if after 10 years anyone appears and said he is alive then these all people would be the prosecutors.

Justice Kiyani directed the railway police to write down the statements of victims family members and complete the investigation.

He inquired that can railway officials give guarantee that passengers sit as per their seat numbers?

Railways officials told the court that now strict monitoring is started, checking the CNIC and night vision CCTV cameras would also be installed very soon.

Justice Kiyani inquired this report is secret or public? To this GM Railways told the court that this report is public.

The court ordered to submit accident report and adjourned the hearing till April 14.