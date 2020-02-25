Afghan peace agreement welcomed

LAHORE:Clerics and Ulema of Pakistan are willing and committed to eradicating terrorism, extremism and Islamophobia, said Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council.

Talking to the media here on Monday, Ashrafi lauded an agreement inked between Afghan Taliban and the US for peace and durability in the region. He said that Pakistan's role in peace and durability in Afghanistan was important and inevitable, adding that sacrifices of Pakistan and Pak Forces for peace and stability in Afghanistan can't be neglected.

The Afghan peace agreement will prove a milestone for peace and stability in the world. India and Israel should learn from the Afghan peace agreement as nations can't be held hostage for a longer time by power, he added. Ashrafi also underlined that Paigham-e-Pakistan is a real message of Islam, which can benefit the entire world to eradicate terrorism, extremism and sectarian violence.