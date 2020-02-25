Doctor ‘rapes’ 12-year-old maid

Our correspondent

LAHORE:A 12-year-old maid was raped allegedly by a doctor in the Islampura police limits. The victim’s father has filed an application for FIR on Monday. The complainant, Mazhar Fareed, said he had sent his daughter Allah Maafi to the house of Dr Tanveer Hussain on February 17 for work. He tried to talk to her but Tanveer refused. On Sunday, he brought his daughter back. She told him Tanveer had raped and tortured her. The victim was sent to hospital for medical examination.

shot dead: A 30-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified suspects in the Badami Bagh police limits on Monday. Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim yet to be identified was riding a motorbike when unidentified suspects opened firing at him.

As a result, he received an injury in his head and died on the spot. IGP: Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir directed all RPOs and DPOs to submit all reports regarding action of police teams against professional criminals and anti-social elements and speed up the intelligence-based operation against them so that protection of wealth and properties of people may be improved.

He said that the security plan in sensitive places, religious spots and educational institutions should be reviewed and the deputed officials on such places should be briefed about the challenges and sensitivities of their duties. In this way, Lodhran police took action against proclaimed offenders, court absconders, thieves, dacoits, drugs peddlers and holders of illegal weapons and achieved success in this regard. DPO Lodhran said that during the 22 days of February Lodhran police registered 361 cases whereas 07 A category, 102 B category proclaimed offenders had been arrested; 28 cases had been registered against firing in the air and illegal weapons holding, four klashnikoves, five guns, 18 pistols, one revolver, 81 bullets had been recovered.

In action against drugs-peddlers 62 cases have been registered and 8.432kg charas, 941-litre bottled wine, 305-litre lehn, six working alcohols kilns and five drunkard have been detained; seven gangs wanted in different cases had been busted and their 20 members had been arrested. Stolen amount of almost Rs3,008,000 have been recovered.

Gambling houses were raided in order to eliminate this curse and 15 cases registered along with arresting 45 accused. Gambling cards, luddu and gambling money have been seized from them and the accused have been jailed. On violation of Amplifier and Sound Act, nine accused had been arrested after registering seven cases. Three accused persons have been arrested after registering three cases due to violation of Tenancy Act. Five accused had been arrested for providing shelter to the proclaimed offenders. DPO Syed Karar Hussain said that effective information technology and timely reforms had enhanced the working efficiency of Punjab Police.

KITE FLYING: Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations Wing) Lahore Rai Babar Saeed has directed all divisional SPs to ensure the ban on kite-flying in their respective areas at any cost. He directed all officers to take action against kite-flying, sellers and manufacturers. Rai Babar Saeed said that parents should discourage their children against this dangerous game. Parents can also be subjected to any legal punishment for not stopping their children from kite-flying. We can‘t allow any body to play this very harmful sport. Lahore Police have arrested 670 accused in 646 cases during this year.