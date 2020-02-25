US firm to set up biomedical factory

LAHORE: American Biomedical Engineering Company (ABEC) will setup first-ever manufacturing unit of biomedical equipment in Allama Iqbal Industrial City, a prioritised Special Economic Zone of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a statement said on Monday.

American Biomedical Engineering Company Director Dr Usman Mustafa called on FIEDMC Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq, it added.

At the early stages, the American company will manufacture only those biomedical products or disposables, which are being used for heart surgery or its treatment, and in the next stage, heart stents and other latest medical equipment will also be manufactured here to meet the local needs, he added.