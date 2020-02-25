MPCL clinch Oil and Gas T20 title

KARACHI: Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) was crowned Oil & Gas T20 champions when they defeated Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) by a convincing 53-run margin at Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad.

MPCL batted first and put on board 152 runs. Shehryar Firdous scored impressive 42 runs and Shahid scored 24 runs. Tauseef Ijaz and Waqas took three wickets each for FFC.

In response, FFC managed only 99 in 17 overs. Irfan Nazir, Majid Ali and Usman Nazir bowled impressively. Irfan, who was declared the man of the match, took four wickets for 19 runs. Top 12 teams of oil and gas sector participated in the two-month championship played on round robin league. Yasir Abbas of POL was declared the best batsman, while Sheraz Sarwar of APL was declared the man of the tournament.

Lt Gen Ishfaq Nadeem Ahmed (Retd), MD/CEO MPCL, who was chief guest on the occasion, gave away prizes to the finalists and the glittering trophy to MPCL. Addressing the teams and a large number of cricket fans, Ishfaq said that MPCL besides its core business of oil and gas exploration is committed towards promotion of sports in the corporate sector.