Jamieson give team selection poser

WELLINGTON: The eye-catching debut performance of Kyle Jamieson in the crushing win over India has left New Zealand with a selection conundrum.

The chief destroyer was the 6ft 8in (2.03m) all-rounder Jamieson, filling in for short-ball maestro Neil Wagner.

Wagner, who has 204 Test wickets, has been on paternity leave but is available for the second Test starting in Christchurch on Saturday — as is seamer Matt Henry — creating a healthy selection problem for New Zealand.

“Kyle was brilliant on his debut,” said captain Kane Williamson.“I think we saw in the white ball format how he is able to contribute in so many different areas, obviously that slightly unique part to his game with his height where he creates quite a different bounce,” he added.

New Zealand won toss

India 1st Innings 165 all out (A. Rahane 46; K. Jamieson 4-39, T. Southee 4-49)

New Zealand 1st Innings 348 (K. Williamson 89, R. Taylor 44, K. Jamieson 44; I. Sharma 5-68, R. Ashwin 3-99)

India 2nd Innings (overnight 144-4)

P Shaw c Latham b Boult 14

M Agarwal c Watling b Southee 58

C Pujara b Boult 11

V Kohli c Watling b Boult 19

A Rahane c Watling b Boult 29

H Vihari b Southee 15

R Pant c Boult b Southee 25

R Ashwin lbw Soutee 4

I Sharma lbw de Grandhomme 12

M Shami not out 2

J Bumrah c sub (Mitchell) b Southee 0

Extras (w2) 2

Total: (all out; 81 overs) 191

Fall: 1-27 , 2-78 , 3-96 , 4-113 , 5-148, 6-148 , 7-162 , 8-189

Bowling: Southee 21-6-61-5, Boult 22-8-39-4, de Grandhomme 16-5-28-1, Jamieson 19-7-45-0 (2w), Patel 3-0-18-0

New Zealand 2nd Innings

T Latham not out 7

T Blundell not out 2

Total (0 wicket; 1.4 overs) 9

Bowling: I Sharma 1-0-8-0, J Bumrah 0.4-0-1-0

Result: New Zealand won by 10 wickets

Man of the Match:Tim Southee (New Zealand)

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENGLAND), Aleem Dar (Pak)TV Umpire: Michael Gough (England)