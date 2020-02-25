Traffic cops get intelligence-led enforcement training at session

Karachi Traffic Police chief Javed Ali Mehar inaugurated a three-day intelligence-led enforcement training session being conducted in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank.

Talking to The News on Monday, DIG Mehar said that the training session was being organised jointly by the Federal Ministry of Communications and the Asian Development Bank for traffic police officials in Sindh and Balochistan.

The session aims to train traffic police officials of the two provinces to deal with road safety challenges in the most professional manner. The training session is being held at the office of the DIG Traffic Karachi.

DIG Mehar said that a few days ago, they had received a letter from the Ministry of Communications, in which it had informed them about the training workshop.

The letter said Pakistan was a signatory to both global and regional agreements to reduce fatalities and improve the safety of all aspects of the road transport system by 2030. The National Road Safety Strategy 2018-2030 launched by the Minister Communications, which sets out strategies around roads, vehicles, road users and post-crash response to deliver Pakistan’s commitments.

In this regard, the Ministry of Communications is in the process of arranging the three-day intelligence-led enforcement training programme followed up by another three days’ training of a Trainers Enforcement Training Course to be conducted with the Traffic Training Institute Karachi.

He said we suggest 20 police field supervisors (15 from Sindh and five from Balochistan) should participate in enforcement training and 7(5+2) Trainers Enforcement Training Course for Trainers of TTI and Balochistan Traffic Police.

The letter said, “Our Road Safety Team is collaborating with your offices to arrange training programme as per following, 3 days Intelligence led Enforcement Training at DIG Traffic Karachi Office then three days Training of Trainer Enforcement Training Course at Traffic Training Institute Karachi under DIG Police Training Sindh. We request directing DIG Traffic Police Karachi and DIG Police Training Sindh to confirm sponsoring the relevant training programme on specific dates at their premises and participation of police staff for requisite training.” Training would be led by an international enforcement specialist of the road safety team.