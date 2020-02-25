12-year-old girl goes missing in Nazimabad

A 12-year-old girl went missing on Monday from near Niaz Manzil in the Nazimabad neighbourhood. Her family held a protest outside the Taimuria police station saying that they had failed to recover the minor.

The girl’s family said she had left the house to have breakfast but never returned. The family suspected that a man named Iqbal could be behind the incident. The family claimed that the police released the suspect after a brief detention and did not register a case against him.

Police, however, said they did not find any clue that could suggest the girl was kidnapped, adding that the minor’s disappearance could be related to a dispute between two communities, as representatives of both of them had been blaming each other.

On February 4, a toddle had gone missing from the Jehangir Park in the Saddar area. However, after police found in the CCTV footage that the child was abducted by a family, comprising a man, woman and another child.

As police continued with the investigations, they carried out a raid a couple of days later in the Kala Pul area and recovered the toddler. They also arrested two suspects.