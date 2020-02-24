45 held for jubilant firing, kite flying in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: The police have arrested 45 persons on charge of aerial firing and kite flying in and around the city.

Police spokesman said here on Sunday that the police also recovered weapons, kites and other paraphernalia from their possession. The arrested were identified as Haidar Ali, Sajjad, Atif, Abu Bakr, Adeel, Afzal, Qasim Ali, Talha, Babar Ali, Salman, Subhan, Sufiyan, Irfan, Abdul Qadir, Najamul Hasan, Asif, Bilal, Zahid, Nadeem Iqbal, Kashif, Ramzan, Mehmood, Shabbir Ahmad, Hamza, Ayub, Shah Waryam, Adnan, Imran and Usman.

PO arrested after nine years: Millat Town police have arrested a proclaimed offender after nine years.

Police spokesman said here on Sunday that Proclaimed Offender Muzaffar Iqbal of Chak 202-RB along with his accomplices kidnapped a five-year-old boy Shahzaib of the same locality on February 10, 2011 and demanded Rs 2 million as ransom for release of the abductee. However, the police after tracing out whereabouts succeeded in recovery the abducted boy safely but the accused managed to escape from the scene. The Millat Town police continued investigation of the case and traced out whereabouts of the accused in other districts and after successful raid, the police arrested accused Muzaffar Iqbal after nine years of the incident. Meanwhile, City Police Officer announced cash prize and commendation certificates for the police team, the police spokesman said.

Factory worker injured during robbery: A factory worker was injured during a robbery in the area of Jaranwala City police.

The police said that Usman of Chak 236-GB was returning home on a motorcycle after performing duty in a local textile mills when some armed bandits intercepted him near Chak 237-GB and tried to loot him. However, the youth resisted during the dacoity. To it, the robbers opened fire and injured him. He was shifted to a hospital where his condition is stated stable. The police have registered a case and started investigation.