Wood factory launched

Islamabad : The two brotherly countries Turkey and Pakistan have entered into a new era of close economic ties as Turkish business companies have started investing in Pakistan. Keeping in view the vision of PM Imran Khan for bringing foreign direct investment (FDI) in Pakistan, a Turkish wood working Brand MOOÖI Atolye has launched their factory in Pakistan right after the visit of Turkish President.

The Turkish woodwork industry had a vast legacy of embellishing decor and unique furniture style. Turkish Ambassador was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony who also cut the ribbon on the occasion.

This newly built factory would produce kitchens doors and wardrobes in Pakistan as per the European Standard.