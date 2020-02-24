Gang of dacoits busted

Islamabad: Lohi Bher Police has arrested Inter-provincial dacoit's gang involved in dacoity, as well as robberies and recovered looted items and weapons from their possession, the police spokesman said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Tufail, Aqib, Shafi, Umer and Hassan.

Police team also recovered looted items, cooking oil, ghee, truck, car and weapons along with ammunition from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in incidents of dacoity and robberies in various areas of twin cities.

A case has been registered in Lohi Bher Police Station against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

A special team under supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan and ASI Jaffer Ali arrested accused Ahmed Raza, a resident of Awan Colony, Rawalpindi. The police team also recovered 10 cell phones, two laptop, and dagger from him.

During the preliminary investigation, he confessed his involvement in incidents of looting people in various areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Separate case has been registered in Ramana Police Station against the nabbed person and further investigation is underway.