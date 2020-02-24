Fuglsang secures second Andalucia title

MADRID: Jakob Fuglsang claimed his second straight Tour of Andalucia title on Sunday by finishing second to Belgian Dylan Teuns in the final-stage time trial.

The Danish star, who won the first and third stages, started his 2020 campaign in the best possible way as he bids to back up an excellent previous season.The 34-year-old claimed a stage victory at the Vuelta a Espana, as well as winning the Criterium du Dauphine and one-day classic Liege-Bastogne-Liege in 2019.

He was pipped to victory by just a few tenths of a second by Teuns in the 13km time trial around Mijas on Sunday. The overall win will give the Astana rider a boost after rejecting reports in Denmark that he had trained with Michele Ferrari, the Italian medic banned for life in 2012 for his part in the Lance Armstrong doping scandal.

Fifth-stage result: 1. Dylan Teuns (BEL/BAH) 17min 57sec, 2. Jakob Fuglsang (DEN/AST) same time,, 3. Alex Edmondson (AUS/MIT), at 2sec, 4. Pello Bilbao (ESP/BAH) 3sec, 5. Brandon McNulty (USA/UAE) 9sec.

Final overall standings:

1. Jakob Fuglsang (DEN/AST) 17rs 47min 58sec, 2. Jack Haig (AUS/MIT) at 59sec, 3. Mikel Landa (ESP/BAH) 1:12 , 4. Ion Izagirre (ESP/AST) 1:18, 5. Dylan Teuns (BEL/BAH) 1:45.