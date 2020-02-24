Sindh varsity professor suspended over harassment

SUKKUR: An assistant professor of Sindh University, Jamshoro, has been suspended after being accused of harassment of a female student of his department.

University spokesman, Abdul Wahid Paras said assistant professor Mumtaz Khaskheli of Sociology Department was suspended after being accused of harassing a female student of the department. He added that an inquiry was initiated over the student's complaint, who demanded to take concrete action against the professor. The victim had formally come up to register a complaint at the anti-harassment cell of Sindh University, Jamshoro. Meanwhile, the spokesman said the accused was suspended after a meeting of the probe committee.