Moot demands national status for all regional languages

Speakers urged the government and policymakers to promote all regional languages of the country as they expressed their views at a conference held in Karachi to mark International Mother Tongue Day on Friday.

They maintained that every child of the country should be given education in their mother-tongue. The Seraiki Tarimt Tehreek (STT), an organisation representing Seraiki women, organised the seminar at the Karachi Arts Council. A large number of people from different segments of the society, including students, writers, poets, singers, doctors and journalists, participated in the event.

A press statement said International Mother Language Day was a worldwide annual observance held on 21 February to promote awareness of linguistic and cultural diversity and to promote multilingualism. In the conference, speakers called for the creation of a Seraiki province and urged the government to declared all regional languages as national languages.

Kiran Lashari, the STT president, said children in primary schools should be taught in their mother tongue as education in first language help children enhance their confidence and learn skills at a younger age.