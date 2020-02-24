Ronchi, Munro power Islamabad to eight-wicket win

LAHORE: Blazing half-centuries by Luke Ronchi and Colin Munro engineered a comfortable eight-wicket win for Islamabad United over Multan Sultans in the fifth HBL PSL 2020 fixture here at Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

The openers stitched a 92-run partnership in 9.5 overs which enabled Untied to chase down the 165-run target in just 16.4 overs. Ronchi smashed nine fours and two sixes in his 45-ball 74, while Munro, who struck three fours and four sixes, made 50 runs from 32 ball.

Left-handed Dawid Malan was unbeaten on 35 from 21 balls. Earlier, all-rounder Amad Butt starred with the ball for United, grabbing four for 27 after Shadab Khan elected to field first.

Zeeshan Ashraf made 50 off 29 balls, in which he hit four fours and three sixes. Opener James Vince made 42 off 31, hitting six fours and a six, and crafted a 41-run opening stand with captain Shan Masood (21 off 20). Faheem Ashraf took two wickets for 34, while Mohammad Musa and Akif Javed picked up a wicket each.