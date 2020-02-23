close
Sun Feb 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 23, 2020

Seven injured in cylinder blast

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 23, 2020

GUJRANWALA: Seven persons, including two children, sustained burns when a gas cylinder exploded at Qila Didar Singh on Saturday. Reportedly, meal was being cooked in a wedding ceremony when the gas cylinder suddenly exploded. As a result, Afzal, Fasih, Bashir, Tayyab , Yaseen, Mukhtar and Qandeel sustained burns.

Latest News

More From Pakistan