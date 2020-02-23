Seven injured in cylinder blast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUJRANWALA: Seven persons, including two children, sustained burns when a gas cylinder exploded at Qila Didar Singh on Saturday. Reportedly, meal was being cooked in a wedding ceremony when the gas cylinder suddenly exploded. As a result, Afzal, Fasih, Bashir, Tayyab , Yaseen, Mukhtar and Qandeel sustained burns.
