Resignation demand from lawyers’ rival groups not serious: Farogh

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Law and Justice Dr Farogh Nasim has said that there was no surveillance on judges in past, not in present and it will not happen in future. He said this in response to Pakistan Bar Council’s demand of his resignation. He said he stands with honourable judges and judiciary as well.

“We will make utmost efforts to maintain rule of law in the country. We will keep working for the welfare of lawyers and judges. We respect the Pakistan Bar Council and lawyers,” he said.

The minister said resignation demand from the rival group of lawyers is not a serious demand. All of lawyers are with us, he claimed.