Tajammul/Dilawar Abbas Memorial ITF Juniors Int’l Tennis

ISLAMABAD: It was all easier for M Shoaib on his way to record title triumph in the boys singles while Turkish Mina Togludemir had to gather all her reserves to beat young talented Chinese Ren Ke in a three-set thriller for girls single’s trophy in the Tajammul/Dilawar Abbas Memorial ITF Juniors International Tennis at the PTF Complex Saturday.

M Shoaib beat local lad Ahmed Kamil without conceding single game 6-0, 6-0 while Mina who looked a bit rusty in the second set rallied back well to win the day against 7-6 (3), 1-6, 6-4. Chaired and backed by a good number of Turkish players who were also accompanied by their parents also, Mina was trailing at 1-4 in the third set before she recovered well courtesy to some aggressive tennis to beat the Chinese girls. Turkish girl started the third set rater tamely, sending in couple of double faults and even missing a few slice shots.

Once she saw the final going out of her hand, Mina changed her tactics and started playing attacking game. Heavy looking Mina who otherwise was seen mostly playing the baseline game, changed her style of play and earned more than a few points with over head smash shots standing in middle court. She not only narrowed and plugged the gap at 4-4 but went on to hold her serve and broke Ren’s to take the title. Chinese girl who looked much younger in age gave good account of herself with some consistent baseline game. However, she was left wanting whenever got a chance to kill the point especially in the third set. “Yes, I got a bit complacent in the second set as I was taking things lightly. It was all going well in the later stage of the third set as I won five consecutive games to win the title,” Mina said. There was no opposition at stage for Shoaib who breezed past Ahmed Kamil in emphatic style. Ahmed looked too tired after playing three matches Friday that also included the unfinished quarter-finals, semis and double semis.

“I wish I could have played a lengthy match. It was all too easy. I hope to get some tougher matches in the second ITF International that already got under way,” Shoiab said.

Final results: Men’s singles: M Shaoib bt Ahmed Kamil (Pak) 6-0; 6-0

Girls final: Mina Togludemir (TUR) beat Ren Ke (Chn) 7-6 (3), 1-6, 6-4.