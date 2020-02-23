Veteran journalist Anil Datta remembered

At a condolence reference for veteran journalist Anil Datta, who was associated with The News when he died in June last year, his friends and fellow journalists remembered him as a cultured man who had extraordinary knowledge of Western classical music and a person whose ever-smiling face would not let his troubled and isolated personal life reflect in his public life.

The event was held at the Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Saturday. It was hosted by KPC Secretary Arman Sabir, who said Datta always sat at a particular table at the club, and due to his punctual nature, people could tell the time when they saw him arriving for breakfast.

Journalist and academic Dr Abdul Jabbar Khan spoke about Datta in following words: “Gem of a man. Honest in his profession. Highly capable of writing very good copies.”

The News health reporter M Waqar Bhatti, who took Datta to hospital after his health had deteriorated at the KPC on the day of his death, remembered the late journalist as a very kind and jolly person.

Datta, who was a bachelor and lived alone in Karachi as all his brothers lived abroad, would help his colleagues whenever they encountered any difficulty related to the English language, he said, adding that Datta died with his signature smile on his face.

According to Bhatti, the late journalist was an emotional man. Those whom Datta loved he loved immensely; likewise, those whom he despised he hated them thoroughly.

He also spoke about the admiration Datta had for singer Muhammad Rafi. He said the late journalist belonged to the Christian community and would not consider religion or race when he had to take side with one of the parties in conflict.

Bhatti lamented that Datta was not valued by his peers as much as he deserved. Those who preach honesty through their character, we probably consider them fools, he said.

Azeem Samar, another colleague of Datta at The News, said he was a man of another era. He said Datta would offer help whenever he could not find the right English word when writing a story.

Another journalist Anisuddin Khan said he expected a full house at the event. He talked about Datta’s command over music and said it was a pure joy to see and hear the late journalist reviewing music.

He also praised Datta’s speaking powers and said he always enjoyed talking to him in English. “He [Datta] was very articulate.”

Journalist Nasir Mahmood spoke about the lonely nature of Datta since he lived alone. He remembered the time when the late journalist wanted to be transferred to Lahore as he had an aunt there whom he wanted to take care of.

Former KPC secretary AH Khanzada said Datta was a lively and jovial man who had a very interesting style in conversations. He remembered that when Datta had to speak with someone about a person, X, whom he disliked, he would first ask them what punishment they would hand down if they were a judge and a particular crime was committed. When the person in conversation would suggest extreme punishment, then Datta would name X and ask his partner whether that strict punishment would still be handed down if X had committed the crime.

According to Khanzada, both the speaking and writing powers of Datta were extraordinary. He also called him a patriotic Pakistani.

The speaker lamented that a cheerful man like Datta had to suffer loneliness and asked the people to look for those around them who might be very lonely in their personal life and take care of them.

As the reference for Datta was held at the club quite a few months after this death, Khanzada said the event was organised after a delay but it was still good that it was held and the KPC governing body deserved appreciation for it.

Datta’s personal friend Robert Josiah, a member of the Holy Trinity Cathedral, said he knew Datta since the late journalist’s early life in Lahore. He told the ceremony how once Datta gave him the contact numbers of his relatives and told him to inform them in case he died some day.