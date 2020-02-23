Girl abducted four days before marriage

TOBA TEK SINGH: A girl was abducted four days before her marriage at Gojra. Reportedly, complainant Muhammad Akbar of Chak 360/JB said in the FIR that Feb 26 was fixed for wedding ceremony of his 18-year-old sister Nadia Bibi. He said that the girl went out for shopping with Shahnaz Bibi but accused Shahnaz Bibi, Shahbaz, M Riaz and Ijaz allegedly abducted her.

Jubilant firing: Rajana police raided a wedding function and arrested 33 men and five women on the charge of opening fire in the air and performing objectionable dance. The wedding ceremony of Saeed Ahmad was going on at Chak 269/GB when some people started aerial firing.