Bulgarian ambassador for enhancing trade ties with Pakistan

SIALKOT: Bulgarian Ambassador Aleksander Borisov Parashkevov has urged to enhance bilateral trade ties between his country and Pakistan.

He said this while talking to the members of the Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association of Pakistan here on Friday. The ambassador lauded the vast variety of surgical goods manufactured in Sialkot for their top quality.

He urged upon the local surgical goods manufacturers and exporters to come forward and try to explore the Bulgarian markets for the items.

He also praised the local small and medium entrepreneurs for their role in promoting export-based industries in Sialkot. He said that promotion of bilateral trade and strengthening of ties between the business communities was among his top priorities. SIMAP chairman Ashfaq Mahey, Jahangir Bajwa and others were also present.

MAN HELD WITH KITES: Police on Friday arrested a man for selling kites. The police arrested Tayyab with kites from Mohallah Kakkey Zae in the limits of the Pasrur City police. The police have registered a case.

THREE HELD WITH NARCOTICS: Police on Friday arrested three drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from them.

The police arrested Shaukat with 1.26kg hashish, Motra police nabbed Muzammil with 2.12kg hashish and Awais with 10 litres liquor. The police have registered separate cases against all the accused persons.