Lampard denies conflict with Chelsea over Kepa axe

LONDON: Chelsea manager Frank Lampard denied on Friday reports of a rift with the clubs board over his decision to drop Spain goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Kepa cost a world-record transfer fee for a keeper when he joined Chelsea for Â£72 million ($92 million) in August, but the 25-year-old has fallen out of favour with Lampard after some error-filled displays this term. Veteran Willy Caballero has featured in Chelseas last three games and is likely to remain between the posts when Tottenham visit Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Reports this week suggested Chelseas hierarchy were unhappy with Kepas demotion and had questioned whether it could damage his potential to be sold for a profit in future.

“Certainly not. That fills a lot of headlines for people,” Lampard said when asked by reporters about the rift on Friday. Im absolutely together with all the club and the board, because we all want the best. And Im paid to make decisions.”