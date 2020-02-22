Govt urged to solve problems of tribal people

BARA: Pakistan Awami Inqilabi League (PAIL) has demanded the government to solve the problems of tribal people, particularly after their merger into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking at a press conference, the party spokesperson Niaz Wali said the tribal people had been facing shortage of various facilities. "All segments, including political leaders, bureaucracy, establishment and others are ignoring the issues being faced by people in the tribal districts," Niaz Wali alleged, adding that judiciary cases were also pending for a long time. He maintained that the PAIL would stage a protest rally against the government and other departments from Peshawar Sports Complex up to the provincial assembly building on March 9.

“Our protest rally would be a call for the government to provide speedy justice to people, control prices of various commodities and improve education and health sectors,” he added. He said the government had failed to deliver and demanded that the erstwhile Fata be made a separate province of Qabailistan forthwith.

He said that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was controlling affairs in the country as prices were increasing day by day.