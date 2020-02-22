PPP workers asked to prepare for elections

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) provincial president Humayun Khan has directed the party workers to make preparations for the local government elections and protest movement against what he termed inefficient and corrupt government.

Addressing the PPP Kohat division meeting at the party's provincial secretariat here on Friday, he said that the political orphans and seasonal allies had already started jumping out of the sinking boat of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Humayun said that they would utilise parliamentary and public fora to highlight the inefficiency and corruption of the “selected” government and that was why his party has decided to launch protest movement against the government’s anti-people policies.

He said the incumbent rulers have made life miserable for the people by increasing the prices of daily commodities and rates of electricity and gas.

The PPP leader said the days of the PTI government were numbered. He said that foreign funding case, billion tree tsunami and Malam Jabba cases were sufficient to prove the corruption of the rulers. Their protest movement, he claimed, would rid the nation of what he called corrupt government.

Former governor Barrister Masood Kausar, Azam Afridi, Syed Ayub Shah, Anwar Zeb Comrade, Nadir Khattak, Haji Sardar Khan Khattak, district presidents and general secretaries attended the meeting. The participants discussed reorganisation of the party, present political situation, forthcoming local government election and protest movement against the government.