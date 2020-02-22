Maulana Rumi and Sultan Bahoo moot: ‘Follow Sufis’ teachings to promote harmony’

LAHORE:Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri has said that Sufism teaches love, high moral values and eliminates hate and we must follow Sufis’ teachings to promote interfaith harmony and tolerance in our society.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of a two-day international Maulana Rumi and Sultan Bahoo Conference at Punjab University here Friday, he said the person bearing high ethical values was a Sufi of his time. Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said the Sufis’ message was derived from the life of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH). He said we need to promote love in our society. He said love was the balance of humanity and the universe. Some people misinterpret religion, the minister said, adding that Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) taught us to respect not only human beings but animals as well. He said Maulana Rumi stressed to win the people’s hearts.

Federal Minister for States & Frontier Regions Sahibzada Mahboob Sultan said Sultan Bahoo and Maulana Rumi’s teachings were still popular and relevant even after hundreds of years. He said Sufis taught us to obey Allah and Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and avoid conflicts with others. He said their teachings kept us united and did not divide us. He said Sufism promoted culture of tolerance among us.

PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad said Allah Almighty has created us to deal with others in a good way. He said we must establish respectable relations with others and do justice in all matters. He said the administration had established Baba Guru Nanak Chair, Human Rights Chair and had taken other initiatives to promote interfaith harmony.

Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Vice-Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali said Maulana guided us to help others in bad and good times. He said Sultan Bahoo was a great poet; he gave us a message that the knowledge which carried love for humanity was the best.

He said we must be proud of our religion, culture and civilisation. He said the philosophy of Sufis was a key to knowledge, success and development for us.

AIOU VC Prof Dr Ziaul Qayyum said the Sufis’ poetry carried oceans of wisdom and there was a need to create awareness among youths about their thoughts. He said the message given by Sufis could help to solve the problems we are facing today.

Mr Gurmit Singh said our Sufis and religious leaders taught us to love each other. He said we must clean our hearts and serve humanity. Sahibzada Sultan Ahmad Ali said we needed to rediscover our roots and restore our great legacy.