Police ordered to produce suspect in SSP case

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court on Friday directed CIA police Model Town to produce Asad Bhatti, a suspect in the case of mysterious disappearance of SSP Mukhafar Adeel and murder of senior lawyer Shahbaz Tatla, before the court on February 24.

Zaid Sarwar Bhatti advocate, the brother of Asad Bhatti, approached the LHC for the recovery of his brother, saying that Asad surrendered himself before the police on February 15 to help it in investigation. He claimed that police had kept his brother in illegal detention because he was not produced before any court of law in violation of his fundamental right enshrined in the Constitution. He argued that police had been subjecting his brother to torture to extract a statement of their own choice. He said life of his brother was in danger in police custody as he was suffering from hypertension, diabetes and cardiac pain and further torture could prove fatal. After hearing preliminary arguments, Justice Muhammad Waheed Khan directed Superintendent Police CIA Model Town to produce Asad Bhatti on February 24.