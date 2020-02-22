Unsafe structures

Almost every day we hear media reports of deaths due to the collapse of buildings. The buildings fall either due to structural flaws, use of substandard materials and/or poor maintenance.

It is suggested that the city governments or the building control authorities should carry out more rigorous inspections of all buildings on a regular basis to ensure that all occupied buildings are safe for habitation. They should also help provide better roofing materials for those living in rural villages where roofs often collapse during the rainy season.

Lt Col (r) Arshad N Qureshi

Islamabad