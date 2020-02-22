Mohammad Akram’s father passes away

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi’s head coach Mohammad Akram on Friday rushed to Rawalpindi because of the death of his father. Zalmi’s spokesman said on Friday that the update about his return would be issued later. Akram missed Zalmi’s opener against Karachi Kings held on Friday here at the National Stadium. Zalmi’s owner Javed Afridi said they stand by Akram in this difficult moment of life. Zalmi’s players wore black armbands during their game against Kings.