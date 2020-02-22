close
Sat Feb 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 22, 2020

Mohammad Akram’s father passes away

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
February 22, 2020

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi’s head coach Mohammad Akram on Friday rushed to Rawalpindi because of the death of his father. Zalmi’s spokesman said on Friday that the update about his return would be issued later. Akram missed Zalmi’s opener against Karachi Kings held on Friday here at the National Stadium. Zalmi’s owner Javed Afridi said they stand by Akram in this difficult moment of life. Zalmi’s players wore black armbands during their game against Kings.

Latest News

More From Sports