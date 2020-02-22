Suspended judge demands to have DNA tested in US

SUKKUR: The suspended Civil Judge Sehwan-II, Imtiaz Bhutto, on Friday appeared in the court of the Additional Sessions Judge for confirmation of his bail and demanded to have his DNA test from an American laboratory, saying could not trust in domestic lab’s report.

Judge Bhutto, who allegedly sexually assaulted in his chamber to a litigant, identified as Salima Brohi, demanded the court to allow him to have the DNA test from an American laboratory. Reports said the defence counsel told the court that the DNA of his client should be taken and tested by any of the US laboratories, because his client had grave concerns over the DNA test reports by prepared the domestic laboratories.

Meanwhile, the judge gave one more day to the lawyer to attend the court on today (Saturday) to suggest he names of laboratories of the US and proposed expenses.