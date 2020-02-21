RIS participates in Imagine Cup

Islamabad : The students of Roots International Schools and Colleges have participated in Microsoft’s Imagine Cup with collaboration of Microsoft at Pak china Centre, says a press release.

The RIS student participated in this event and made ground-breaking projects. These projects were appreciated by the chief guests. Roots International schools always believe in empowering students digitally and in developing their technology skills. This ignite opportunity has sparked the inner technology freak in students. Usman Dar, adviser to Prime Minister, Shafqat Mehmood, Minister of Education, Zumurad Khan, patron-in-chief of Sweet Homes visited the stall and appreciated the students and staff for making projects.

RIS students from Richmond, Rawal, Gulzare Quaid and Wellington campuses presented their artificial intelligence (AI) models to the chief guests. Modelling AI to our needs is somewhat a challenge. Students of RIS accepted this challenge and presented their ingenious prototypes in Microsoft imagine cup 2020. Guests were dazzled to see the innovative automation.

RIS CEO Walid Mushtaq said, that future is digital, and the best way to bring forth the mission of Roots International Schools of academic excellence and empowering every student is by making sure our students develop essential technological skills. RIS has taken step towards transforming digital learners into digital leaders.