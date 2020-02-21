Parking facility outside Sindh Secretariat to accommodate 400 cars, 600 motorbikes: Wahab

The underground parking facility being built adjacent to the Sindh Secretariat in Karachi will have a capacity of 400 cars and over 600 motorcycles, said a press statement issued on Thursday by office of Sindh Environment and Law Adviser Barrister Murtaza Whahab.

In the statement, Barrister Wahab, who also acts as the Sindh government’s spokesman, said that once the upper side of the under-construction car parking facility was completed, it would be used to establish book stalls for the promotion of reading habits among the citizens.

He said the construction of the underground car parking plaza and revamping of several nearby roads were being carried out under the World Bank-assisted Karachi Neighbourhood Improvement Project (KNIP).

Wahab said under the KNIP, several roads had been reconstructed and revamped in the downtown area of District of South of the city, including those in the vicinity of the Karachi Arts Council, the Shaheen Complex and the SM Law College.

He said one of the roads revamped in the downtown area of the city was MR Kayani Road where the sewerage system of the area was also redone along with the installation of street lights, marble benches on the footpaths and dust bins.

Wahab said that apart from the construction of the underground parking facility, special lights would be installed and plantation would be carried out in the old city area around the SM Law College, the SM Arts and Commerce College, and the old campus of the NED University of Engineering and Technology. He said the Sindh government had been carrying out all these projects as it believed in serving the people of the city.