Kabaddi rising

I would like to congratulate the Pakistan kabaddi team for winning the Kabbadi World Cup after a jaw-dropping final against a formidable Indian team. The final was a nail-biting affair and a great showcase of both team’s talents. Credit is due to the Pakistan Kabaddi Federation for grooming the current team and giving them the platform to capture the coveted title. The jubilation across the country following the victory dispels the notion that our traditional games are on the path to decline. Undoubtedly, the game of kabbadi is mostly played in our rural areas but urban residents have also taken a fancy to the game in recent years. In my home town of Mianwali, kabaddi is highly popular. These low-profile games are often held without any support from the city government. If local government sponsors and finances such events at the district level it will create an avenue for young players to work their way towards the national team.

Muhammad Fayyaz Nawrha

Mianwali