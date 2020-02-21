US, UK blame Russia for Georgia cyberattacks

LONDON: Russia has been condemned by the UK government for carrying out a series of “significant” cyber-attacks against Georgia.

The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) said that the GRU — Russia’s military intelligence service — was “almost certainly” responsible for defacing websites, conducting cyber-attacks and interrupting TV channels in Georgia in October last year.

Some of the websites affected included those belonging to the Georgian government, courts, NGOs, media and businesses.

The UK, having worked with Georgia and international partners to identify the cyber-attacks, said the actions were part of a long-running campaign of hostile and destabilising activity by Russia against Georgia. In a release on Thursday, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) said the cyber-attacks were designed to undermine Georgia’s sovereignty, sow discord and to disrupt the lives of those living in the country. The FCO also said that the UK remains “unwavering” in its support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the UK would continue to expose those engaging in carrying out cyber-attacks. “The GRU’s reckless and brazen campaign of cyber-attacks against Georgia, a sovereign and independent nation, is totally unacceptable,” said Raab.

“The Russian government has a clear choice: Continue this aggressive pattern of behaviour against other countries, or become a responsible partner which respects international law. The UK will continue to expose those who conduct reckless cyber-attacks and work with our allies to counter the GRU’s menacing behaviour.”

The US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, also condemned the attacks and said the US is calling on Russia to cease cyber-attacks in Georgia and elsewhere.

He said: “This action contradicts Russia’s attempts to claim it is a responsible actor in cyberspace and demonstrates a continuing pattern of reckless Russian GRU cyber operations against a number of countries. These operations aim to sow division, create insecurity, and undermine democratic institutions.

“The United States calls on Russia to cease this behaviour in Georgia and elsewhere. The stability of cyberspace depends on the responsible behaviour of nations. We, together with the international community, will continue our efforts to uphold an international framework of responsible state behaviour in cyberspace.

“We also pledge our support to Georgia and its people in enhancing their cyber security and countering malicious cyber actors. We will offer additional capacity building and technical assistance to help strengthen Georgia’s public institutions and improve its ability to protect itself from these kinds of activities.”